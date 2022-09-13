We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Halliburton (HAL) Concludes Sale of Its Operations in Russia
The Houston, TX-based oilfield services firm, Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) , recently declared that it is no longer in charge of operations in Russia. The company has wound up the sale of its operations to a Russia-based management team comprising its former employees.
The management team, BurService LLC, is the new owner and operator of HAL’s former business and assets in Russia. BurService is independent of Halliburton.
In March, Halliburton suspended its operations in Russia in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine and mentioned that it would further close down its operations in the country.
Although the terms of the sale were not disclosed, HAL’s Russian assets were valued at around $340 million prior to the exit.
Halliburton Company is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors.
The company operates in more than 80 countries. Founded in 1919, Halliburton employs more than 40,000 people and operates under two main segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.
