In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MFS Mass Investors Gr Stk R1 (MIGMX) - free report >>
PGIM QuantSolutions LC Core Eqty Z (PTEZX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MFS Mass Investors Gr Stk R1 (MIGMX) - free report >>
PGIM QuantSolutions LC Core Eqty Z (PTEZX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
PGIM QMA Large Cap Core Equity Z (PTEZX - Free Report) has a 0.49% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. PTEZX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.52% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R1 (MIGMX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. MIGMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.77%, expense ratio of 1.45% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Y (ESGYX - Free Report) : 0.96% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. ESGYX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.47% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.