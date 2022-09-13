Back to top

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

PGIM QMA Large Cap Core Equity Z (PTEZX - Free Report) has a 0.49% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. PTEZX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.52% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R1 (MIGMX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. MIGMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.77%, expense ratio of 1.45% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Y (ESGYX - Free Report) : 0.96% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. ESGYX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.47% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


