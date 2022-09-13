Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Airbus Group (EADSY - Free Report) is a manufacturer of airplanes and military equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Antero Midstream (AM - Free Report)  is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Audacy (AUD - Free Report) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 100.0% downward over the last 60 days.

