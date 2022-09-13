Back to top

Internet & Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks rose, breaking the stock market's three-week losing streak. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) gained 1.5% and (DIA - Free Report) rose 1.3%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 2.2% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

(PNQI - Free Report) : Volume 3.66 Times Average

This Internet ETF was in the spotlight as around 87,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 24,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as PNQI gained 3.2% in the last session.

The move was largely the result of big gains in technology brought in by a drop in yields and could have a big impact on tech ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. PNQI has declined 6.6% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.

(DGRW - Free Report) : Volume 2.57 Times Average

This dividend ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.3 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 510,000 shares and came as DGRW added 1.4% in the last trading session.

The movement can largely be blamed on volatility and uncertainty that have raised the appeal for dividend investing. DGRW has plunged 2.6% in a month’s time.


