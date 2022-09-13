We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Civitas Resources (CIVI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Civitas Resources is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Civitas Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIVI's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CIVI has gained about 33.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 30.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Civitas Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 59%.
Over the past three months, Cheniere Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Civitas Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.8% so far this year, meaning that CIVI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Cheniere Energy is also part of the same industry.
Civitas Resources and Cheniere Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.