Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Barrett Business Services is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 327 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BBSI has returned 19.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 22.6%. This means that Barrett Business Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
CBIZ (CBZ - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.9%.
The consensus estimate for CBIZ's current year EPS has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Barrett Business Services is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.1% so far this year, so BBSI is performing better in this area.
CBIZ, however, belongs to the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved -25.4% so far this year.
Barrett Business Services and CBIZ could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.