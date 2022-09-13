We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NEP or ORA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Alternative Energy - Other stocks have likely encountered both NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) and Ormat Technologies (ORA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, NextEra Energy Partners is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ormat Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NEP likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ORA has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
NEP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.73, while ORA has a forward P/E of 75.16. We also note that NEP has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORA currently has a PEG ratio of 6.83.
Another notable valuation metric for NEP is its P/B ratio of 0.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ORA has a P/B of 2.73.
These metrics, and several others, help NEP earn a Value grade of B, while ORA has been given a Value grade of D.
NEP stands above ORA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that NEP is the superior value option right now.