Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $97.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 2.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.37% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.
Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $3.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 118.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $117.49 billion, up 59.24% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $439.12 billion, which would represent changes of +135.87% and +53.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% higher. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.28.
Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.