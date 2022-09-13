We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) closed at $162.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 0.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $5.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $58.6 billion, up 31.07% from the prior-year quarter.
CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.29 per share and revenue of $236.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +124.97% and +45.27%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.03% higher. Chevron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Chevron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.28.
We can also see that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CVX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.