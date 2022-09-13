We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PulteGroup (PHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed at $42.13, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.07% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.
PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $16.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.25% and +21.36%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PulteGroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.69.
Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.44 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.