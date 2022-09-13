We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) closed at $32.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 3.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.64, up 4600% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.49 billion, up 45.97% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.37 per share and revenue of $43.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +874.8% and +61.02%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. PBF Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, PBF Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.7, so we one might conclude that PBF Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PBF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.