Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.36, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.29% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.3, so we one might conclude that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
