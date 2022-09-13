We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinterest (PINS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.70, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 9.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $662.33 million, up 4.64% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.1% and +8.21%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.29.
It is also worth noting that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
