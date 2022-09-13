We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Centene (CNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Centene (CNC - Free Report) closed at $92.90, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the healthcare company had lost 4.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.14%.
Centene will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.48 billion, up 9.5% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $143.6 billion, which would represent changes of +10.68% and +13.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Centene. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Centene currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Centene is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.26, so we one might conclude that Centene is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that CNC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.