We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Moves 6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $28.36. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks.
The upswing in DXC stock prices on Monday can be primarily be attributable to rally in the broader market for the fourth consecutive trading session on weakening dollar rates and growing optimism that inflation has peaked.
Moreover, DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Acquisitions are helping DXC in gaining access to newer markets and technologies, while boosting revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security space.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.56 billion, down 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For DXC Technology Company., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DXC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
DXC Technology Company. belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Grid Dynamics (GDYN - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.2% lower at $19.81. Over the past month, GDYN has returned 2%.
Grid Dynamics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +9.1%. Grid Dynamics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).