Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (
PSCT Quick Quote PSCT - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/07/2010.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 8, placing it in top 50%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $385.99 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. PSCT seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index measures the overall performance of common stocks of US information technology companies.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exlservice Holdings Inc (
EXLS Quick Quote EXLS - Free Report) accounts for about 4.22% of total assets, followed by Rogers Corp ( ROG Quick Quote ROG - Free Report) and Vonage Holdings Corp .
The top 10 holdings account for about 32.12% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has lost about -21.28% so far, and is down about -14.41% over the last 12 months (as of 09/13/2022). PSCT has traded between $110.62 and $156.65 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 31.58% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 70 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PSCT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF ( VGT Quick Quote VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $42.02 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $44.82 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
