Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
JPMorgan Intrepid Growth I (JPGSX - Free Report) has a 0.59% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JPGSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 13.8% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Hartford Stock HLS IB (HIBSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. HIBSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 12.72%, expense ratio of 0.76% and management fee of 0.48%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Victory Sycamore Established Value Y (VEVYX - Free Report) : 0.61% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVYX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 11.55%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.