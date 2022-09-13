We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Asbury Automotive Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 229 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ABG has gained about 0.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 16.9% on average. As we can see, Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) . The stock is up 2.4% year-to-date.
For Dick's Sporting Goods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Asbury Automotive Group belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that ABG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Dick's Sporting Goods falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #183. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.6%.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Asbury Automotive Group and Dick's Sporting Goods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.