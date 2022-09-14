We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Clean Harbors (CLH) Shares Gained 25.1% in the Past Year?
Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) have rallied 25.1% in the past year, primarily on strong shareholder-friendly measures and capital investments.
Reasons for Upside
Clean Harbors continues to make capital investments to enhance its operational efficiency and comply with government and local regulations. The current regulatory requirements are cost-intensive and complicated for in-house disposal facilities, which in turn, compel most companies to outsource their hazardous waste disposal needs. This is where CLH steps in with its suitable disposal firms in Canada and the United States.
Moreover, Clean Harbors has a diversified customer base ranging from Fortune 500 companies to midsize and, small public and private entities, providing it with stable and recurring revenue sources.
We are impressed with Clean Harbors’ consistent record of returning value to its shareholders through share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, CLH had repurchased shares worth $54.4 million, $74.8 million and $21.4 million, respectively. Such moves vouch for CLH’s commitment to creating shareholder value and bolstering its confidence in business. These initiatives not only buoy investors’ optimism on the stock but also drive the earnings per share.
Favorable Estimate Revision
Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved 52.7% north to $6.78 in the past 60 days.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Clean Harbors currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
