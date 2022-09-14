We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Safe Bulkers (SB) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Safe Bulkers (SB - Free Report) closed at $3.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 9.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.
Safe Bulkers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.61 million, down 5.94% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $339.76 million, which would represent changes of +7.94% and +6.42%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Safe Bulkers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Safe Bulkers is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Safe Bulkers has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.53, which means Safe Bulkers is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.