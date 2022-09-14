We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Down 50.6% YTD: What's Hurting It?
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) has been grappling with high freight costs and supply-chain constraints for a while. Due to these headwinds, shares of ZBRA have lost 50.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decrease of 43.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the first half of 2022, Zebra Technologies’ operating expenses jumped 56.8% year over year due to higher cost of sales. Its North America sales are being affected by supply-chain constraints. Extended lead times and shortages in components due to supply-chain disruptions are hurting ZBRA’s top line. Also, high freight costs are a concern for ZBRA.
Zebra Technologies’ weak liquidity position is a concern. While exiting the second quarter of 2022, ZBRA’s current debt remained high at $144 million, more than the cash and cash equivalents of $98 million. This implies that ZBRA does not have sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.
Due to Zebra Technologies’ presence across diverse regions, it is exposed to various environmental laws and regulations in its operating countries. Adverse forex affected ZBRA’s sales 2% year over year in second-quarter 2022. Foreign currency headwinds also induced the stock’s decline.
Zebra Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.
