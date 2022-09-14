In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX - Free Report) : 1.21% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FATEX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FATEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.79%.
VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth (VMSGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.67%. VMSGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.46% over the last five years.
TIAA-CREF SocialChoice LwCrbnEq Ins (TNWCX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.31%. Management fee: 0.25%. Five year annual return: 11.22%. TNWCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.