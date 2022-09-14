We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ARLP has returned 97.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 30.5%. As we can see, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Now (DNOW - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.4%.
The consensus estimate for Now's current year EPS has increased 25.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 77.4% so far this year, so ARLP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Now, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +7.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Now. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.