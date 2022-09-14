Back to top

Has Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ARLP has returned 97.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 30.5%. As we can see, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Now (DNOW - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.4%.

The consensus estimate for Now's current year EPS has increased 25.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 77.4% so far this year, so ARLP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Now, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +7.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Now. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


