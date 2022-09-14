We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BCB Bancorp (BCBP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
BCB Bancorp is one of 884 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCB Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCBP's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BCBP has returned 14.9% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 14.2%. As we can see, BCB Bancorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Globe Life (GL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.8%.
Over the past three months, Globe Life's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BCB Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.4% so far this year, so BCBP is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Globe Life falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 52 stocks and is ranked #147. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BCB Bancorp and Globe Life as they could maintain their solid performance.