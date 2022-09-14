We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has RWE AG (RWEOY) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has RWE AG (RWEOY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
RWE AG is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RWE AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RWEOY's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that RWEOY has returned about 3.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 3.1% on average. This means that RWE AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is South Jersey Industries (SJI - Free Report) . The stock is up 32.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, South Jersey Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, RWE AG belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that RWEOY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
South Jersey Industries, however, belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +15.3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on RWE AG and South Jersey Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.