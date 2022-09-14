We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Buy Portland General Electric (POR) Stock Now
Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) has been benefiting from the focus on delivering safe, clean and reliable energy to customers. Portland General Electric continues to benefit from strong energy delivery and customer growth.
Let us focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Portland General Electric’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.82 and $2.94, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023 reflect growth of 9.7% and 2.4%, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Portland General Electric’s 2022 and 2023 revenues reflects year-over-year growth of 5.5% and 4.3%, respectively.
Capital Investment Plan
For 2022-2026, the company expects to make investments of $3,355 million. The investment will be aimed at updating and replacing aging generation, transmission and distribution equipment. Portland General Electric’s objective is to build a smarter and resilient grid, which will assist it in providing reliable customer service.
Earnings Surprise & Long-Term Earnings Growth
Portland General Electric reported a positive earnings surprise in the last quarter. POR’s systematic capital spending will further strengthen and expand its infrastructure, boosting its performance and earnings.
Portland General Electric’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 9.7%.
Dividend
Portland General Electric’s long-term dividend growth target is 5-7%, subject to the approval of its board of directors.
POR’s current annual dividend is $1.81. Its dividend yield is 3.55%, better than the industry yield of 3.06%.
Price Movement
In the past three months, the stock has gained 10% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the same sector are Alliant Energy (LNT - Free Report) , CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) and Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Alliant Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Primo Water delivered average earnings surprises of 5.8%, 9.6%, and 6.9%, respectively, in the last four quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share of Alliant Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Primo Water has moved up 1.8%, 0.7%, and 13.1%, respectively, in the past 60 days.