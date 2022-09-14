BD's (BDX) Latest PFS Launch to Boost Production Efficiencies

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, recently launched a next-generation glass prefillable syringe (PFS) — BD Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe. The latest PFS has been designed in association with key pharmaceutical companies to meet the complex and evolving requirements of vaccine manufacturing.
The BD Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe will derive benefits from the $1.2 billion, a four-year investment that BD announced in late 2020 to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for PFS. BD expects to maintain robust capacity for PFS on the back of its plans for future vaccinations, including mRNA and those used for COVID-19. This is expected to help reduce the time and labor required for vaccine preparation with traditional vial formats.
The latest product launch is expected to significantly boost BD's Pharmaceutical Systems (PS) business unit. Notably, the PS business is part of the broader BD Medical segment.
Significance of the Launch
Per BD’s estimates, roughly 70% of the key biopharmaceutical companies currently depend on BD for the supply of PFS. It is expected that the latest BD Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe will further aid customers in meeting the strict demands of present-day vaccine manufacturing via design enhancements focused on fill/finish and container reliability. Additionally, BD Effivax has been designed to lessen the risk of line stoppage and improve the total cost of ownership, manufacturing capacity and supply availability via improved quality specifications.
The latest offering from BD is expected to set a new standard in performance for vaccine PFS with new and strict specifications for processability, cosmetics, contamination and integrity.
Per BD’s management, the latest product offering will likely create efficiencies in end-to-end production needed to support the biopharmaceutical companies’ growth in their vaccine pipelines.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global PFS market was valued at $5,620.23 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $15,735.49 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.8%. Factors like growing demand for efficient and easy-to-use drug delivery devices and increasing efforts of healthcare professionals to reduce hospital errors are likely to drive the market.
Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.
Notable Developments in Medical Segment
In July, BD acquired MedKeeper, a provider of modern, cloud-based pharmacy management applications. The buyout is expected to complement BD's existing presence in the pharmacy and boost its Medication Management Solutions (MMS) business unit.
In June, BD, along with Frazier Healthcare Partners, announced a definitive agreement for the former to acquire Parata Systems for $1.525 billion. Following the buyout, BD’s MMS business unit will be complemented with a new set of technologies across the care continuum, including acute care health systems, retail pharmacies, long-term care and home settings. The buyout was completed in July.
Price Performance
The BD stock has lost 1.9% over the past year compared with the
industry’s 15.1% fall and the S&P 500's 13.6% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, BD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. ( AMN Quick Quote AMN - Free Report) , ShockWave Medical, Inc. ( SWAV Quick Quote SWAV - Free Report) and McKesson Corporation ( MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) .
AMN Healthcare, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.2%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 15.7%.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AMN Healthcare has lost 9.3% compared with the
industry’s 35.5% fall in the past year.
ShockWave Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 33.1% for 2023. SWAV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 180.1%.
ShockWave Medical has gained 29.6% against the
industry’s 29.8% fall over the past year.
McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.1%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 13%.
McKesson has gained 66.6% against the industry’s 15.1% fall over the past year.
Image: Bigstock
