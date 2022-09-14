To rev up its electrification progress and enhance its suite of highway safety features,
Ford (F) '23 Mustang Mach-E, Lincoln to Get Driverless Feature
To rev up its electrification progress and enhance its suite of highway safety features, Ford Motor (F - Free Report) is introducing the hands-free highway driving feature in its 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2023 Lincoln Corsair SUVs.
These models’ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will be updated with BlueCruise 1.2 and Lincoln ActiveGlide 1.2, the latest versions of the manufacturer’s sans driver feature. These will gradually be made available in other models as well.
The ability to change lanes, stay within lane markings and adjust the pace around curves, all driverless, will be the major additions. The driver can activate hands-free lane change with a mere signal tap. The feature will also offer suggestions to change lanes in slow-moving traffic. Another feature known as in-lane repositioning will be a highlight. This feature keeps the vehicle centered in its lane and shifts its position within the lane away from other vehicles to leave as much distance possible between it and the other vehicle.
The third feature, the predictive speed assist, will slow down the vehicle when it’s driving autonomously and can sense when a tight bend approaches. Ford stated that the prior warning signal would avoid abrupt speed changes, thereby accidents.
The ActiveGlide and BlueCruise features also use cameras and sensors in addition to lidar-mapping for hands-free driving on a stretch of more than 130,000 miles of dedicated highways in North America. BlueCruise can’t be used on all roads yet and is limited to only 130,000 miles of extra-urban roads. However, new roads are being identified and mapped regularly.
The 2023 Corsair will become the sixth vehicle in Ford’s lineup to offer the system and only the second Lincoln model, following the brand’s flagship Navigator SUV. Also, Corsair will be the cheapest Ford vehicle to offer the technology. The Corsair will be priced between $40,000 and $55,000, which also comprises a plug-in hybrid electric model. The vehicle is expected to arrive in the United States in early 2023. The Corsair will offer the system on all three of the vehicle’s trims.
The electric Mustang Mach-E presently offers the technology and has a starting price of about $50,000, including the option.
The hands-free highway system is currently available on the Lincoln Navigator, the Ford F-150 and Lightning pickups, Mustang Mach-E crossover and Expedition SUV.
More than 75,000 customers have already enrolled in the systems, which have garnered over 16 million hands-free driving miles accumulated through the end of August.
Ford is driving focused investments in its ADAS technology to bring in improvements in BlueCruise and ActiveGlide. The enhancements are part of a wider range of updates to steer toward improving safety.
Ford has been performing exceptionally in the North America market, accounting for the bulk of total automotive revenues. Its market strength in the region is set to drive solid results. It expects revenues from the region to rise 9.2% and 2.8% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and forecasts automotive EBIT from North America to grow 33.4% in 2022. The recently announced features will go a long way in pumping its long-standing reputation.
Shares of Ford have increased 11.5% over the past year against its industry’s decline of 0.6%.
