Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed at $46.15, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 7.36% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.59% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Pfizer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.46 billion, down 6.8% from the prior-year quarter.
PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $101.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.96% and +24.1%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.65, so we one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.