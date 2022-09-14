We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $14.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.29% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.35 billion, up 15.51% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $147.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.45% and +16.51%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.05.
Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.