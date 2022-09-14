Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed at $21.94, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.07% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $8.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.19% and +54.25%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.91% lower within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

