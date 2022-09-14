We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) closed at $32.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 0.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.95%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 201.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.95 billion, up 22.69% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.57 per share and revenue of $42.4 billion, which would represent changes of +222.06% and +35.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.5% higher. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Suncor Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.77.
We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.