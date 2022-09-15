We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.67, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 20.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.95%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.59, down 11.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $608.35 million, up 16.62% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$61.39 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion, which would represent changes of -4515.79% and +18.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.33% higher. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.