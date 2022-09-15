We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $138.51, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 7.84% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.28% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.56 billion, up 1.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $81.36 billion, which would represent changes of +2.24% and +1.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.27, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.56 at yesterday's closing price.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.