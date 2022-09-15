We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Eni SpA (E) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Eni SpA (E - Free Report) closed at $23.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 1.19% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.08% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Eni SpA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Eni SpA is projected to report earnings of $2.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 132.26%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.14 per share and revenue of $231.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +164.29% and +154.5%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower within the past month. Eni SpA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Eni SpA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.21, so we one might conclude that Eni SpA is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that E has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.