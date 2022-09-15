Mastercard (MA) Deepens Ties to Aid Denmark's Fintech Arena

Mastercard Incorporated ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) recently cemented its ties with Denmark-based fintech start-up Copenhagen Fintech to extend multiple programs and services. These include open-banking and start-up programs to strengthen the booming fintech economy across Copenhagen.
Mastercard remains well-equipped to provide the above-mentioned programs and services to the fintech community of the Scandinavian country. MA boasts a solid presence in the rapidly-growing open-banking space, offering numerous benefits through varied choices, enhanced services and seamless outcomes. MA continues to be active in pursuing efforts either via collaborations or acquisitions to maintain its dominance in the space.
For offering necessary assistance to fintechs and startups, Mastercard has a Fintech Express program and an Accelerate portfolio in place. The assistance ranges from offering technological support to aiding them in rolling out products and improved payments solutions. MA also invested substantially in fueling prospects of fintechs and startups.
Mastercard remains the preferred option for fintechs owing to its strong brand name, local knowledge, expanded capabilities, extensive network and solid global presence. A robust regional base and a wide international reach (likewise Mastercard) are required to reinforce Denmark’s fintech ecosystem, as cited by Copenhagen Fintech management.
MA follows a strategy to build partnerships with fintechs to accelerate digitization worldwide. Teaming up with fintechs expanded its overseas footprint.
With this latest initiative, Mastercard’s endeavor to boost its presence throughout Denmark, that seems to be brewing for quite a long time, is highlighted.
As a testament to the same, MA purchased the country’s open-banking platform Aiia in 2021. Also, last year, Mastercard bought the Corporate Services business of Denmark-based Nets. Such concerted efforts underline MA’s aim to establish a solid customer base as well as improve the existing solutions and unveil new ones across Denmark and broadly, in the Nordics.
Moreover, Mastercard shows prudence in expanding collaborations with Copenhagen Fintech and effectively serving the Danish fintech community. Notably, the count of startups, new jobs, partnerships and investments in fintech continues to get a boost every year owing to the founding of the Copenhagen Fintech back in 2016.
