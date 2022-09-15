We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FedEx (FDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX - Free Report) closed at $205.01, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had lost 13.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.06, up 15.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.68 billion, up 7.61% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.01 per share and revenue of $98.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.64% and +5.44%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FedEx has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.71.
It is also worth noting that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FDX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.