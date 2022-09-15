We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) closed at $421.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 17.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.95%.
Lam Research will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $9.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.92 billion, up 14.22% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $37.31 per share and revenue of $19.19 billion, which would represent changes of +12.65% and +11.39%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower within the past month. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lam Research is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.48.
Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LRCX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.