Nike (NKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $107, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 10.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nike as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nike to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.33 billion, up 0.65% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $50.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.8% and +7.81%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower within the past month. Nike is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Nike is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.75, which means Nike is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
