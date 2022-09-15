We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) closed at $110 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the trucking company had lost 6.37% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 2.66% from the year-ago period.
CHRW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.76 per share and revenue of $26.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.83% and +14.33%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note C.H. Robinson Worldwide's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.56, which means C.H. Robinson Worldwide is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Investors should also note that CHRW has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.