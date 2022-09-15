We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GSK (GSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GSK (GSK - Free Report) closed at $31.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 10.3% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.78 billion, down 29.86% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.71% and -26.45%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.38% lower within the past month. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note GSK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.97, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.