Is T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with T. Rowe Price Global Stock (
PRGSX Quick Quote PRGSX - Free Report) is one possibility. PRGSX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager
PRGSX is a part of the T. Rowe Price family of funds, a company based out of Baltimore, MD. T. Rowe Price Global Stock debuted in December of 1995. Since then, PRGSX has accumulated assets of about $3.30 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, David Eiswert, has been in charge of the fund since October of 2012.
Performance
Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. PRGSX has a 5-year annualized total return of 11.87% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.92%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, PRGSX's standard deviation comes in at 21.4%, compared to the category average of 16.86%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 19.39% compared to the category average of 14.97%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.02, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. The fund has produced a positive alpha over the past 5 years of 0.12, which shows that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, PRGSX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared to the category average of 1.10%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, PRGSX is actually cheaper than its peers.
While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.
Bottom Line
Overall, T. Rowe Price Global Stock ( PRGSX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, T. Rowe Price Global Stock ( PRGSX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.
Don't stop here for your research on Mutual Fund Equity Report funds.
For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.
