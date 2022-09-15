We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAC's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, PAC has returned 5.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -14% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS - Free Report) . The stock is up 109.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 21.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.8% so far this year, so PAC is performing better in this area.
Pyxis Tankers Inc. however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 46-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +34.1% so far this year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico and Pyxis Tankers Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.