Has Corteva (CTVA) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Corteva, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 199 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CTVA has gained about 35% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -7%. This means that Corteva, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.4%.
Over the past three months, Smucker's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Corteva, Inc. is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.5% this year, meaning that CTVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Smucker falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 50 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Corteva, Inc. and Smucker. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.