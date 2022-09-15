We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Lindsay (LNN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Lindsay is one of 228 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lindsay is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNN's full-year earnings has moved 36.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, LNN has moved about 1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 18.5% on average. This means that Lindsay is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Napco (NSSC - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17%.
In Napco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 36.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Lindsay belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, so LNN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Napco, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved -26.5% so far this year.
Lindsay and Napco could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.