Is Chindata (CD) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 327 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CD's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CD has returned 32.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 24.5%. This shows that Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) . The stock is up 45.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for International Money Express' current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 39.9% this year, meaning that CD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
International Money Express, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #189. The industry has moved -12.3% so far this year.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and International Money Express could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.