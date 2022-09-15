We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEX's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, NEX has gained about 163.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 33.6% on average. This shows that NexTier Oilfield Solutions is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nine Energy Service (NINE - Free Report) . The stock has returned 223% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Nine Energy Service's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 96.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.8% so far this year, so NEX is performing better in this area. Nine Energy Service is also part of the same industry.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Nine Energy Service could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.