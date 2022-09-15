We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Liberty Media (FWONK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liberty Media (FWONK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Liberty Media is one of 288 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Liberty Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONK's full-year earnings has moved 1050% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, FWONK has moved about 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 33.1% on average. This means that Liberty Media is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Jakks Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 139.4%.
In Jakks Pacific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 75.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Liberty Media belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.6% so far this year, so FWONK is performing better in this area.
Jakks Pacific, however, belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved -0.8% so far this year.
Liberty Media and Jakks Pacific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.