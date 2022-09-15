Back to top

Is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX - Free Report) . DVAX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.97. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.82. DVAX's Forward P/E has been as high as 58.85 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 16.91, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that DVAX has a P/CF ratio of 7.02. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.81. Over the past year, DVAX's P/CF has been as high as 1,016.13 and as low as -79.76, with a median of 12.12.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Dynavax Technologies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DVAX is an impressive value stock right now.


