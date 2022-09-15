Back to top

Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) . MFIN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.37, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.91. Over the past year, MFIN's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.16 and as low as 3.34, with a median of 4.89.

We should also highlight that MFIN has a P/B ratio of 0.54. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.84. Over the past 12 months, MFIN's P/B has been as high as 0.68 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.56.

Finally, our model also underscores that MFIN has a P/CF ratio of 2.56. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.84. Over the past 52 weeks, MFIN's P/CF has been as high as 12.58 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 2.81.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Medallion Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MFIN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


